Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $415.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $14.71 or 0.00065260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.78 or 0.05452717 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,289,706 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

