Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €74.06 ($77.15) and last traded at €74.86 ($77.98). Approximately 134,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.70 ($78.85).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €77.89 and a 200-day moving average of €82.51.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

