Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RE stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.01.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

