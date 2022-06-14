Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.35 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $40.35 million and $4.98 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00411181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011400 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,921 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.