Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.85.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $37.28 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

