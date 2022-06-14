Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$8.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.