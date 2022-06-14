Filecoin Market Cap Tops $1.17 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.36 or 0.00024802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $314.30 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00437566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,208.57 or 1.63055735 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 218,603,508 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

