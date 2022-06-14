First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Cut by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,309 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in First Horizon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 126,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

