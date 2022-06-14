First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FEMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,384. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $36.08.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.
