First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FEMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,384. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $36.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,000.

