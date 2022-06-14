First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Cypress Capital Group’s 8th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,808 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. 1,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,862. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

