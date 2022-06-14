First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. 1,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,322. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

