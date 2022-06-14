First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 5,110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,618 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.

