First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $54,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $128,893.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $393,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 55,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

