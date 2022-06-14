Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $145,190.03 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $145,190.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,643.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32.

Flex stock remained flat at $$15.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,587,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

