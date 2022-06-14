Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 84,155 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Get Rating) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,155 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA DBJP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. 378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,692. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $52.53.

