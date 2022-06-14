Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.