Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,073. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

