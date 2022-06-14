Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 31,954 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of FLDR stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. 36,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.