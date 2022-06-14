Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 35,199 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 1,794.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLTL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 88,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,520. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58.

