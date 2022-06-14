Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 1,335.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.90% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period.
JAGG traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.
