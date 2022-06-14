Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 942.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDEM traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

