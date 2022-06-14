Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

EFAX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.22. 25,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,881. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.