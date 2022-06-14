Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $3.62 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 727.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

