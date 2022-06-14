Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. 212,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $86.34.
