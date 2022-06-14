Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 111.0% in May

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PDYPY traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. 34,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($194.08) to £126 ($152.93) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($188.13) to £138 ($167.50) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14,433.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

