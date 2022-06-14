FNB Bancorp, Inc. (FBIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on June 22nd

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from FNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Shares of FBIP opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. FNB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $241.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66.

FNB Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. FNB Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

