Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 66,533 NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. NeoGames comprises about 2.0% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of NeoGames as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 69,390 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in NeoGames by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NGMS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. 2,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,680. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

