Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF) Declares GBX 3.50 Dividend

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON FTF opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £127.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.76. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 52 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.50 ($0.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.92.
