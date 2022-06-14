Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$62.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.17.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

FTS opened at C$61.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.76. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$54.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 17,060 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.50, for a total transaction of C$1,032,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,775,213.50. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,780 shares of company stock worth $3,286,305.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

