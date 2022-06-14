Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,884. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

