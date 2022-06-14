Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,889,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.03 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $437.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

