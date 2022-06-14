Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Hershey accounts for 2.3% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 203,730 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $208.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.02 and its 200 day moving average is $205.89. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

