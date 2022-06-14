Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Sells 31,513 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 31,513 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 7.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.67. 71,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,539. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

