Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FPRUY traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392. Fraport has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FPRUY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fraport from €65.00 ($67.71) to €57.00 ($59.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fraport from €57.00 ($59.38) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

