Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $51.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSNUY shares. HSBC lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($97.92) to €87.00 ($90.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($58.28) to €60.25 ($62.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.94) to €33.30 ($34.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

