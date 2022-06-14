Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Tops $66.99 Million

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Function X has a market capitalization of $66.99 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,873.53 or 0.99762900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00029008 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00018135 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

