Fuse Network Price Hits $0.0833 on Major Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $553,346.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00429284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011565 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars.

