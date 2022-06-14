FUZE Token Price Down 36.8% Over Last Week (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.30 or 0.00065337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $10,770.16 and $20,952.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00428661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011458 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

