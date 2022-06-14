Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the May 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS GALKF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,513. Galantas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

