Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 900,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.17. Garmin has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 23.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $485,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 19.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

