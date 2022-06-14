Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,942,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 9,497,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 81,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
Geely Automobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
