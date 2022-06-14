Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.50 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $408.56 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,413.47 or 1.00058557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00109600 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 408,684,430 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.