Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gentera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of CMPRF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

