Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gentera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of CMPRF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Gentera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.