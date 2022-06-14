Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
GLBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
