Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 30th

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Global Indemnity Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 2,500.0% annually over the last three years.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 million, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBLI shares. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $79,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

