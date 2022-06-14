Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,160,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,329,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.20. 92,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $209.58. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.20, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

