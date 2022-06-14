Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.65. The stock had a trading volume of 217,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,889,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.03 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $437.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.