Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,801,420. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

