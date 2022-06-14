Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,424 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after acquiring an additional 649,300 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,178. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

