Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 74.4% in May

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the May 15th total of 456,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE GLOB traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.10. 294,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,388. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 643,022 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,545,000 after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Globant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,276,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.75.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

