Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 74.4% in May

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the May 15th total of 456,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE GLOB traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.10. 294,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,388. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.53.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.75.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
